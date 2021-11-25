November 25, 2021 Update

Black Squad, Black Firday Special Deals
Do not miss the chances till Dec. 9
-
Bullet Discount up to 40%
- available once per account
- Top-up discount for 80 / 2,500 / 6,500 bullet at Black Firday special deals
- The top-up unit appears one by one by the following order: 80 → 2,500 → 6,500
ex)Once purchase 80 bullet at special deal, 2,500 bullet discount appears.
ex)After purchasing 2,500 bullet, 6,500 bullet discount appears.
-
Gold Key Sales
- 30% discount for Gold Key during the event period.
-
Black Friday Package Offer
- Black Friday Package, which gives all the following items, available with 900 bullet
- Special Character Random Box(Lin) x3 + Gold Key x1 + 300 BS Coin
- More than 3 times of drop rate for permanent Lin from Special Character Random Box(Lin) than normal Character Random Box(Lin)
-
Black Friday Special Gatekeeper Random Boxes
- 33% discount for the 2-day rotation Boxes, which give only the respective weapon of the each box.
-
Black Friday Special 7 day Attendance
- Day 1: BS ROTATION BOX S2 x1
- Day 2: CALLINGCARD RANDOM BOX x1
- Day 3: CALLINGCARD RANDOM BOX x1
- Day 4: BS ROTATION BOX S2 x1
- Day 5: SPRAY RANDOM BOX x1
- Day 6: SPRAY RANDOM BOX x1
- Day 7: ALL BLUE WHALE BOX x1
New System: TUNING
-
Tuning grants the designated options by using TP to a permanent character.
-
A character can be converted to TP.
- For TP conversion, simply go to inventory - choose a character to convert - and click convert to TP
- More TP is obtainable from converting a permanent character than timed one. And more days gives more TP.
- Converting a permanent character equipping options gives more TP.
- A default character cannot be converted nor tuned.
-
Options
- The options available through all the permanent characters: extra EXP 5~20% / extra Gold 5~20%
- The percentage is chosen randomly.
- For Lin, the option is exclusively available: extra Medal 1 ~ 15 at the end of a match
- In the future, more options for other characters will be added.
NEW ITEM
New Character, Lin
Lin is obtainable from CHARACTER RANDOM BOX(Lin), available till Dec. 23 before the maintenance, or SPECIAL CHARACTER RANDOM BOX(Lin) from Black Friday Package.
GATEKEEPER series weapons
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/28770675/399dab09f1fcfd2d1967b829f1ee71405d726eba.png)
AK74M GL GATEKEEPER
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/28770675/a8fc71299d7e0c6ff64a51d855d777b81f2f4cb9.png)
K2C GATEKEEPER
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/28770675/6b0dbc29a534bcfc13cf1e09e1734626ea76a097.png)
K2C GL GATEKEEPER
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/28770675/045fb23f312bf1fcb8a9fa48ec7fe5b0df6830e8.png)
MK46 GATEKEEPER
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/28770675/a708417441d8e337008be85e83b58e0f229bc470.png)
BATTISTA 45 ACP GATEKEEPER
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/28770675/de9c2216ab5aaab0adb8234eb2f1af61a64097dd.png)
KUKRI GATEKEEPER
![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/28770675/30f11ad36962f0cfe95bb6bd5358d3d4da87aeb4.png)
MISSION UPDATE
New daily & weekly missions added.
- Complete Daily 6 mssions
- Complete 4 weekly missions
- Gold or Medal is obtainable from completing steps, and the final step gives BS Coin
- Daily Mission at weekend gives 2 times of the rewards of weekdays.
Miscellaneous
- Season Pass update at 05:00 UTC on Dec. 1
- GOLD DRAGON series weapons get 20% discount, and they replace the components of Old Box, Golden Box.
- Season Point rotation ends. Instead, Money Supply Box replaces the position at the mission rewards.
- Items at EXCHANGE rotation are updated.
- The sales of DAY of DEAD series items has removed.
Changed files in this update