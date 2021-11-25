Update 2021.11.25.0 (Watchtower)

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v. 2021.11.25.0
NEW:
- Watchtower arena (experiment - some blade-stopping obstacles are on the arena)
WORK IN PROGRESS (just to test, will be finished in a couple of days):
-
Long Guard has now Blade Bind functionality:
a) Holding Long Guard snaps your blade to the opponent's blade, if the opponent is also in Long Guard, or does a thrust attack
b) Holding Long Guard greatly improves defense against thrusts
c) If you attack, you break the Blade Bind
d) the default guard of thrust centric and semi-thrust centric weapons is considered to work like if they were in Long Guard (currently: Marie, Kalkstein); they can be bound by Blade Bind, even in default guard
-
If your cutting attack hits the opponent's blade and your opponent is in Long Guard, your opponent will stagger for a split second
TWEAK:
- Marie: Aiming with the wrist is back on, but set to 50% and calculated during pre-ragdoll pass
- Jacek: Increased damage
- Barabasz: Increased damage
- Meadow arena: redone lighting
- Jacek, Barabasz: shorter cooldown time before the next attack is possible after being blocked
- Abandoned Church now has empty marks after looted paintings
- Father Zera doesn't wear a cross (will be a flask instead later on)
FIX:
- Laszlo: Fixed bug where Lunge attack was causing incorrect guards, dependent on which button you triggered the lunge with
- Laszlo: Fixed bug where in thrust attacks, the point of the saber was causing same damage as the edge "near-miss" cut; now point deals full dagame, and edge causes minimal damage
KNOWN ISSUES (with this update):
- Binding is not yet complete (it works only for Marie, and partially for Jacek and Laszlo)
- Binding doesn't have attacking mechanics yet (just blocking)
