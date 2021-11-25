 Skip to content

TBOT - Twitch Bot update for 25 November 2021

Twitchbot v1.1.2

Build 7776317 · Last edited by Wendy

v1.1.2 update content

  1. Add Stream Tags function
  2. Optimize window minimization to system tray
  3. Change some icons
  4. Fix known bugs

Contact

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/hsF7939YW6

If you like Twitchbot, welcome to give a good comment on steam.

