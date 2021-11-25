Twitchbot v1.1.2

v1.1.2 update content
- Add Stream Tags function
- Optimize window minimization to system tray
- Change some icons
- Fix known bugs
Contact
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/hsF7939YW6
If you like Twitchbot, welcome to give a good comment on steam.
