Deep Rock Galactic update for 25 November 2021

Season 01: Hotfix 04.1

Deep Rock Galactic update for 25 November 2021

Hello Miners,

A quick fix making the Corrosive Sludge Pump less broken in multiplayer, and fixing a crash for players with poor internet

Cheers,

The Ghost Ship Crew

  • Fixed Goo puddles not spawning for clients
  • Fixed goo bomber special projectile not stopping dropping puddles when it runs out of fuel.
  • Fixed disabled for music playing on clients that are late joining (wasn't working and causing music not to play)
  • Fixed a crash related to network issues during start menus

