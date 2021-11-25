Season 01: Hotfix 04.1

Hello Miners,
A quick fix making the Corrosive Sludge Pump less broken in multiplayer, and fixing a crash for players with poor internet
Cheers,
The Ghost Ship Crew
- Fixed Goo puddles not spawning for clients
- Fixed goo bomber special projectile not stopping dropping puddles when it runs out of fuel.
- Fixed disabled for music playing on clients that are late joining (wasn't working and causing music not to play)
- Fixed a crash related to network issues during start menus
Changed files in this update