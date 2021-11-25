 Skip to content

Miners Mettle update for 25 November 2021

Mission 7 Hotfix

Mission 7 Hotfix

Build 7776095

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We had a really annoying bug with repeating dialogue in Mission 7, happy to say it's been squashed now.

We've also removed certain things from appearing in cut scenes, such as aiming reticules, ability VFX, etc.

