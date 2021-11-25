We're terribly sorry for the inconvenience.
Please update your build again to access chapters 1 to 3.
To know if your game version is updated, the build ID should be 7776061 like in the screenshot below:
Sierra Ops update for 25 November 2021
Minor patch: Fixed a build error where only prologue was accessible
Patchnotes via Steam Community
We're terribly sorry for the inconvenience.
Sierra Ops Windows Depot 364211
- Loading history…
Sierra Ops : Episode 2 - Dissonance and Resonance (1217400) Depot Depot 1217400
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update