Sierra Ops update for 25 November 2021

Minor patch: Fixed a build error where only prologue was accessible

Sierra Ops update for 25 November 2021 · Build 7776061

We're terribly sorry for the inconvenience.

Please update your build again to access chapters 1 to 3.

To know if your game version is updated, the build ID should be 7776061 like in the screenshot below:

