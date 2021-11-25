Server is Now Open
Server is Now Open. With #Patch32, improvements and fixes have been made. The details are as follows:
- Fix bug where the number of rituals in the A hospital stage was incorrectly displayed.
- Fix bug where the score after the game was not processed correctly.
- Fix bug where Belle's R skill causes character to be stuck in the Portal.
- Enabled the Matchmaking system.
- Fix bug where the ritual icon changes its position
- Fix bug when ritual completed, there is still praying sound
- Fix bug that displays incorrect skin when opening Greedy Pot
- Fix bug where items keep falling in the unreachable location of the mangrove map
- Added a notification system for Stamina when it's running low.
Players who have investigated and found bugs or other problems, are able to notify the work team directly via email hshssupport@ygg-cg.com. By specifying the topic of your problem in the email header, such as [bug] [lost item] along with attaching a picture or description of the problem.
เซิร์ฟเวอร์เปิดให้บริการตามปกติแล้ว
เซิร์ฟเวอร์เปิดให้บริการแล้ว ใน #Patch32 นี้ได้มีการพัฒนาปรับปรุงและแก้ไขปัญหาต่างๆ โดยมีรายละเอียดดังต่อไปนี้
- แก้บัค การแสดงจำนวนพิธีในด่าน โรงพยาบาลตึก A ไม่ถูกต้อง
- แก้บัค ประมวลผลคะแนนหลังจบเกมส์ไม่ถูกต้อง
- แก้บัค ตัวละครเบลใช้สกิล R แล้วติดที่ประตูนิวรณ์
- เปิดใช้ระบบ Matchmaking
- แก้บัค ไอคอนพิธีเปลี่ยนที่
- แก้บัค พิธีที่เสร็จแล้ว ยังมีเสียงสวดอยู่
- แก้บัค การแสดงผลของชุดที่ได้จากหม้อละโมบ
- แก้บัค ไอเทมตกในจุดที่เก็บไม่ได้ ด่านป่าโกงกาง
- เพิ่มระบบการแจ้งเตือน Stamina เมื่อใกล้จะหมด
สำหรับผู้เล่นที่ตรวจสอบและพบบัคหรือปัญหาอื่นๆ สามารถแจ้งทีมงานได้โดยตรง ผ่านทางช่องทางอีเมล์ hshssupport@ygg-cg.com โดยระบุหัวข้อปัญหาของท่านในหัวอีเมล์มาด้วยเช่น [บัค] [ไอเทมหาย] พร้อมทั้งแนบรูปหรือรายละเอียดของปัญหาเข้ามาด้วย
