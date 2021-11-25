 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

日记簿 update for 25 November 2021

【测试版本v0.175】11.25更新公告

Share · View all patches · Build 7776035 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

更新内容:

  1. 开启大三第三学期

  2. 添加了“遇到骗子”等6个新事件

  3. 增加了制作事件的关闭提示

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 7776035
日记簿 Content Depot 1746211
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.