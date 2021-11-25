【测试版本v0.175】11.25更新公告

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Share ·
View all patches · Build 7776035 · Last edited 25 November 2021 – 10:26:37 UTC
by Wendy
更新内容:
开启大三第三学期
添加了“遇到骗子”等6个新事件
增加了制作事件的关闭提示
SteamDB is a hobby project and is not affiliated with Valve or Steam. All times on the site are UTC.
Fair use disclaimer ·
Privacy
Steam and the Steam logo are trademarks of Valve Corporation. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.
Changed depots in test branch