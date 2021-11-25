Patch 1.1.4.7

- Fixed an issue where clicking outside of the Wolcen window when the game was launching while the “Sound In Background” option was checked would remove the sound from the client.
- Fixed an issue where being frozen while using "Bladestorm" would loop the sound effects of the skill.
- Fixed an issue where the mines from the 'Mine Launcher' modifier for 'Havoc Orb' would deal two instances of damage.
- Fixed an issue where using the skill "Deathgazer Railgun" while the cursor was placed behind the character at a certain angle would break the skill's behavior.
- Fixed an issue where using both the 'Pride of the Deerstalker' and 'Phantom Volley' modifiers for the 'Stings of Krearion' skill would sometimes cause visual glitches if the cursor was placed behind the player.
- Fixed an issue where using Gunslinger's Brand with the ‘Vengeful Aim' modifier would cause the skill to have no visual effect, sound effect, or targeting animation.
