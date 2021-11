Share · View all patches · Build 7775789 · Last edited 25 November 2021 – 08:46:12 UTC by Wendy

Hey folks!

This small patch fixes two issues, one of which is rather serious.

Version 1.2.7:

fixed an issue where objectives would display a debug message if they had no track text set up

(MAP EDITOR) fixed a crash related to going back from test mode to map editor mode

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

Hey folks!