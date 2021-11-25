v0.8.11.11b Build Notes

General Changes
Game Mode: Overcharge
- Neutral battery icon is now colored yellow for ease of visibility.
Map: Aruum station
- Fixed collision issue with 2 small ramps exiting the Globe area that prevented players from leaving the room
Weapon Changes
Ironbark DMR
DMR was designed to be a medium to long range weapon but has been overperforming in shorter ranges. It was able to outduel Pistols and SMG in closer ranges and we’ve decided to change how accuracy works for this weapon to fulfill its medium-long poking and sniper counter role.
Stat Changes
- Reduced ADS accuracy from 10 to 6 (at short range)
- Reduced ADS accuracy from 45 to 24 (at long range)
- Increased short vs long range distinction from 40m to 55m
- Fixed DMR pattern always resetting to the first bullet in the pattern
Perk Changes
-
Zen Contemplator
- Adjusted total short range accuracy to 10
- Adjusted total long range accuracy to 40
Trueshot
- Adjusted total short range accuracy to 8
- Adjusted total long range accuracy to 32
Askal Submachine Gun
SMGs have been underperforming compared to the other weapons due to severely penalizing range falloff, making it harder to fight other primaries. We've decided to make it easier to land shots when close range by increasing accuracy and tweaking the pattern. Its damage and range was also increased to keep up with other guns so that it could have a duelling chance against Pistols and Shotguns in close range, where it should shine.
Stat Changes
Increased damage from 42 to 45
Increased headshot multiplier from 25% to 30%
Increased range from 20 to 21 meters
Range to maximum falloff increased from 33.75 meters to 47.5 meters
Minimum Damage at maximum falloff increased from 25% to 30%
Decreased Bullet Spread to from 35% to 20%
ADS Accuracy increased from 25 to 27
Hip fire Accuracy increased from 20 to 25
* **Perk Changes**
Distant Contemplator
Reduced range bonus from 6m to 3m
* **Brawl Power**
Increased damage bonus from 10% to 20%
