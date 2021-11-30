Greetings medievalists! The new hotfix (0.6.2.7) is now live on all platforms. Please save your progress and restart your game client to update. You should be able to load normally and continue playing. If you have any problems, please let us know.
Bugs and Fixes
- Fixed the issue where events would stop appearing or they appeared rarely.
- Fixed the issue where some crops would disappear after saving and loading the game.
- Fixed the issue where settlers would not harvest crops, despite them being in the “ripe” phase.
- Fixed the issue where quitting the session while a Thunderstorm or Hailstorm event is on the verge of ending corrupts their visual assets.
- Fixed the issue where the game would remember camera movement related inputs (e.g. using right arrow) after entering and closing Region tab.
- Fixed the issue where new settlers that are accepted from events would appear equipped with apparel items set as default clothes in the scenario, dropping the items they were already equipped with.
- Fixed the issue where settler corpses disappeared and enemy bodies were displayed as purple bones when the Caravan returned with bodies in its inventory.
- Fixed the issue where door animation would not trigger if merchants/bodyguards would walk through them.
- Fixed the issue where the factions' trader name was displayed as placeholder text in the Caravan Trading menu.
- Fixed the issue where keybindings would lack functionality if used in the Region menu.
- Fixed the issue where the Alignment-related notifications were not displayed, despite the fact that faction’s alignment has been changed.
- Fixed the issue where having a Wooden Beam present in between Walls would allow the overlapping of other Wall blueprints with the already built structures.
- Fixed the issue where Blueprints could overlap and be constructed within Roofs.
- Fixed the issue where the same Structure Piles were present twice in the Custom Scenario menu.
- Fixed the issue where placing a Floor Tile on the voxel located in front of a Wall Decoration would trigger the message: "Can't be placed, blocked by:...".
- Fixed a couple of text issues.
Talk to you soon!
Thanks,
Foxy Voxel
