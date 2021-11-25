Patch Note - November 25

What's New Today
- The function of saving the game during each level is available now.
- Increased the resources gained after destroying a police car.
- Adjusted the turrets in level 3-3.
- Adjusted the difficulty of level 3-3.
- Fixed a bug where turrets in level 3-3 are unreachable.
- Add an interactive action with turrets when its electricity is out.
- Decreased the attack speed of the fortress and the tanks.
- Removed the normal and hard mode of level 1-1 and 1-2. All the tutorial levels are in easy mode now.
- Adjusted the rules when Amalgadons toss vehicles.
- Fixed the bug that level 5-2's easy mode can't be finished.
- Removed the word, "tips", from the loading page.
- Added tips while selecting difficulties.
- Requirements for unlocking the hard mode will be shown while players select difficulties.
- Fixed the bug that cops can't deal damage to the energy core in level 5-3 easy mode.
- Fixed a bug in level 4-4 where zombies might get into the mountain.
Changed files in this update