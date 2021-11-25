 Skip to content

Swarm the City update for 25 November 2021

Patch Note - November 25

Patchnotes via Steam Community
What's New Today
  1. The function of saving the game during each level is available now.
  2. Increased the resources gained after destroying a police car.
  3. Adjusted the turrets in level 3-3.
  4. Adjusted the difficulty of level 3-3.
  5. Fixed a bug where turrets in level 3-3 are unreachable.
  6. Add an interactive action with turrets when its electricity is out.
  7. Decreased the attack speed of the fortress and the tanks.
  8. Removed the normal and hard mode of level 1-1 and 1-2. All the tutorial levels are in easy mode now.
  9. Adjusted the rules when Amalgadons toss vehicles.
  10. Fixed the bug that level 5-2's easy mode can't be finished.
  11. Removed the word, "tips", from the loading page.
  12. Added tips while selecting difficulties.
  13. Requirements for unlocking the hard mode will be shown while players select difficulties.
  14. Fixed the bug that cops can't deal damage to the energy core in level 5-3 easy mode.
  15. Fixed a bug in level 4-4 where zombies might get into the mountain.

