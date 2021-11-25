Patch Notes: v1.1.5

Patch notes v1.1.4 → v1.1.5:
Enhanced modules, improved usability, fixed some bugs.
- Added "args.txt" to specify launch options
- Added a launch option to enable software renderer
- Added an Application "title" option to set the title of the application window
- Added an Application.size() function to get size of the application window
- Added an Application.raise() function to raise the application window
- Added a transparent color template to the image editor
- Added a color:__mul(vec4) operator
- Added encryption support for binary builders
- Fixed a fading bug of the stop(sfx) and stop(music) functions
- Fixed a duplicate execution bug of audio primitives
- Fixed a crash bug when clicked missing asset
- Fixed a size issue of the painting tools
- Improved the in-app document reader
- Upgraded ImGui from v1.84 to v1.85
Changed files in this update