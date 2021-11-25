 Skip to content

Bitty Engine update for 25 November 2021

Patch Notes: v1.1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 7775500 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes v1.1.4 → v1.1.5:

Enhanced modules, improved usability, fixed some bugs.

  • Added "args.txt" to specify launch options
  • Added a launch option to enable software renderer
  • Added an Application "title" option to set the title of the application window
  • Added an Application.size() function to get size of the application window
  • Added an Application.raise() function to raise the application window
  • Added a transparent color template to the image editor
  • Added a color:__mul(vec4) operator
  • Added encryption support for binary builders
  • Fixed a fading bug of the stop(sfx) and stop(music) functions
  • Fixed a duplicate execution bug of audio primitives
  • Fixed a crash bug when clicked missing asset
  • Fixed a size issue of the painting tools
  • Improved the in-app document reader
  • Upgraded ImGui from v1.84 to v1.85

