Conqueror's Blade update for 25 November 2021

Hotfix Notice

Build 7775438 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Warlords,

We are sorry to inform that the maintenance will be delayed around 30 minutes.

Thank you for your understanding and sorry for any inconvenience it has caused!

