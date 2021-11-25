*Fixed an issue that caused the game screen to be displayed incorrectly on PCs with some language settings.
Mahjong Pretty Girls Battle : School Girls Edition update for 25 November 2021
Update Ver1.0.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update