Mahjong Pretty Girls Battle : School Girls Edition update for 25 November 2021

Update Ver1.0.2

Build 7775393 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

*Fixed an issue that caused the game screen to be displayed incorrectly on PCs with some language settings.

Changed files in this update

Mahjong Pretty Girls Battle : School Girls Edition Content Depot 379961
