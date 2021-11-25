- Various switches are now available in the settings screen.
- The attack range can now always be displayed.
- Flipside characters can now always be displayed.
- It is now possible to start a wave in a state of All Meditation.
- Merged Controller type settings and OK button type settings.
- Changed the setting screen to multiple pages due to these modifications.
- Added a confirmation window when closing the window by pressing the Cancel button in the settings screen.
- Adjusted the cursor image in the settings screen.
- Added enemy information for the entire Wave to the Servant Summon screen at the start of battle, similar to the Intermission screen.
- Fixed the ability to change the song during the countdown at the start of the stage.
- Removed the attribute information in the upper left corner of the screen, except for the current wave, due to the previous update (displaying attribute information for the entire wave in the lower left corner of the Intermission screen).
- Corrected the description of the item that strengthens the special effects of flight in the treasure chest.
(Changed the description to say that it also works on characters with a slight advantage in flight, even if they don't have flight special effects.)
- Added a sound effect when activating Bounty Hunter.
- Added a sound effect when activating Soul Eater.
- Added an error sound when challenging a stage with insufficient world's Life Span remaining.
- Fixed a bug where the window overlaps when the pause button is pressed at the same time as the wave ends.
- Adjusted conversation content for this update.
Reverse Defenders update for 25 November 2021
November 25, update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update