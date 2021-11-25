 Skip to content

Swing Dunk update for 25 November 2021

Early Access Patch Note ver.0.4.7.2

Build 7775209

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Swing Squad!

Here is the patch note for Swing Dunk ver.0.4.7.2

 

UI

  • The banner item equipped with the ID displayed in the match intro will be applied.
  • A message stating that you can join a private match after the match is over has been added. It will appear when you are trying to join a private match's waiting room that has already started.

Option

  • Shaders have been modified to make the character look better even with low graphic quality options.
  • The maximum and default values of the camera rotation options have been changed.

    Increasing the value of the rotation option will cause the character and camera to rotate at a similar speed.

Bugfix

  • An issue where intermittently server communication would not proceed any further has been fixed.

    We have corrected the suspected occurrence, but it might occur again, we will take a closer look after this update.
  • An issue where the size of some glove items was displayed too small has been fixed.

 

*Your reviews are much appreciated as they will contribute to increasing the player pool!

Please update the game before playing.

Thank you

Changed files in this update

Swing Dunk Content Depot 1477631
