Early Access Patch Note ver.0.4.7.2

Hello Swing Squad!
Here is the patch note for Swing Dunk ver.0.4.7.2
UI
- The banner item equipped with the ID displayed in the match intro will be applied.
- A message stating that you can join a private match after the match is over has been added. It will appear when you are trying to join a private match's waiting room that has already started.
Option
- Shaders have been modified to make the character look better even with low graphic quality options.
- The maximum and default values of the camera rotation options have been changed.
Increasing the value of the rotation option will cause the character and camera to rotate at a similar speed.
Bugfix
- An issue where intermittently server communication would not proceed any further has been fixed.
We have corrected the suspected occurrence, but it might occur again, we will take a closer look after this update.
- An issue where the size of some glove items was displayed too small has been fixed.
*Your reviews are much appreciated as they will contribute to increasing the player pool!
Please update the game before playing.
Thank you
Changed files in this update