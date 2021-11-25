 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Slave Application update for 25 November 2021

I Think Now Is a Good Time...

Share · View all patches · Build 7774643 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

for you to apply! 40% off if plenty discount for a wretched soul such as yourself!

Yes I really do think it is!

  • Recent game update comes with a few fixes. Hopefully if you've had any glitches affecting your transition to the final scene, this will fix that. And if you've had difficulty launching the game on the Mac OSX platform, a small fix I've implemented hopefully fixes that as well.

  • Work on Pickleball Passion is coming along. I've been busier than I'd hoped, but I still aim to release this game late next year. I also plan to have an official announcement and steam game page coming up before the end of the year. And in this announcement I'm pleased to introduce you to one of the new characters from the follow up to Slave Application:

Changed depots in 1503012 branch

View more data in app history for build 7774643
Slave Application Depot Depot 1503012
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.