Change log:
-some monsters will give more meat
-fixed Inventory sorting, sort will no longer removes potions from inventory.
-fixed stuck in the floor in a newly built building after loading the game.
-added wells from which you can draw water have been added to most regions
-hunger and thirst no longer kill, but:
If hunger drops to 0 - your max health will be limited to 20% (you will lose health until it drop to 20%)
If thirst drops to 0 - your mana and stamina will drop to 0%. That mean no spells, no skills, no sprint, no heavy attacks, no blocks.
-fixed quests from message board
If you stuck with quest items use console to remove them. How??
Open console (f2) and type remove xxx where xxx put item name(dont forget use uppercase and lowercase letters).
Hello friends.
