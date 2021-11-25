 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Bandit the game update for 25 November 2021

Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7774292 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello friends.

Change log:

-some monsters will give more meat

-fixed Inventory sorting, sort will no longer removes potions from inventory.

-fixed stuck in the floor in a newly built building after loading the game.

-added wells from which you can draw water have been added to most regions

-hunger and thirst no longer kill, but:

If hunger drops to 0 - your max health will be limited to 20% (you will lose health until it drop to 20%)

If thirst drops to 0 - your mana and stamina will drop to 0%. That mean no spells, no skills, no sprint, no heavy attacks, no blocks.

-fixed quests from message board

If you stuck with quest items use console to remove them. How??

Open console (f2) and type remove xxx where xxx put item name(dont forget use uppercase and lowercase letters).

Changed files in this update

Bandit the game Content Depot 1133781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.