 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Shadowforge update for 25 November 2021

Removed modifying gradient ability

Share · View all patches · Build 7774290 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There was a problem that occured when modifying the gradient tool. And it did not work like I wanted it to. So the modifying part is removed.

Made the camera sliders move slower than before.

Changed files in this update

Shadowforge Content Depot 1247241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.