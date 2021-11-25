Removed modifying gradient ability

There was a problem that occured when modifying the gradient tool. And it did not work like I wanted it to. So the modifying part is removed.
Made the camera sliders move slower than before.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
There was a problem that occured when modifying the gradient tool. And it did not work like I wanted it to. So the modifying part is removed.
Made the camera sliders move slower than before.
Changed files in this update