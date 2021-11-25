 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Cards and Castles 2 update for 25 November 2021

Nov 24th Multiplayer Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7774169 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Ferocity now affects a maximum of 5 random Druid units within its Area.
  • Wyvern Rider will now correctly Freeze targets if it is Entombed by the opposing target.
  • We are temporarily disabling ranks while we evaluate more game data and player feedback. Ranked mode will return in a few months alongside other features.
  • As part of the ranked change, we are temporarily disabling Quick Match to focus on supporting lobbies and community development. Quick Match will return with Ranked mode. Until then, it will be replaced with a link to our community Discord.

Changed files in this update

Cards and Castles 2 Content Depot 1719391
  • Loading history…
OSX Depot 1719392
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.