- Ferocity now affects a maximum of 5 random Druid units within its Area.
- Wyvern Rider will now correctly Freeze targets if it is Entombed by the opposing target.
- We are temporarily disabling ranks while we evaluate more game data and player feedback. Ranked mode will return in a few months alongside other features.
- As part of the ranked change, we are temporarily disabling Quick Match to focus on supporting lobbies and community development. Quick Match will return with Ranked mode. Until then, it will be replaced with a link to our community Discord.
Cards and Castles 2 update for 25 November 2021
Nov 24th Multiplayer Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
