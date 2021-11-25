 Skip to content

Stoneshard update for 25 November 2021

Hotfix 0.7.0.12 - Pawnshop

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

MAIN
  • Added the Pawnshop to Brynn. You’ll be able to find it in the Old Towers quarter (northeastern part of the city).
  • Added 2 new capes: Velvet Cloak and Jibean Cape.
  • Added 3 new glove variations: Sapphire Mage Bracers, Ruby Mage Bracers, Orient Bracers.
  • Added 3 new items: Morion, King’s Bust, Peach.
  • Added several secondary NPCs to the Old Towers quarter.
  • Maybe you should pay a visit to the Rotten Willow Inn?

OTHER
  • Increased the elven merchant’s stock.
  • Mill containers are now considered private.
  • Fixed “Battle Trance” bonus effect not giving Energy.
  • Fixed “Push the Falling” granting Weapon Damage instead of Crit Chance.
  • Innkeeper, his wife and their maidservant now have fixed names.
  • Fixed doors collisions.
  • Container sprites are now properly saved.
  • Secondary Brynn NPCs no longer trade.
  • Fixed wrong shooting collisions in one of the Bastion overworld presets.
  • Brynn guards now use correct stats and skill sets (this change won’t affect old saves).
  • Fixed the Proselyte Guard not dropping his dagger in the Prologue.
  • Fixed the crash caused by attacking birds.

Changed files in this update

Stoneshard Content Depot 625961
