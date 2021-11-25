Hotfix 0.7.0.12 - Pawnshop

MAIN
- Added the Pawnshop to Brynn. You’ll be able to find it in the Old Towers quarter (northeastern part of the city).
- Added 2 new capes: Velvet Cloak and Jibean Cape.
- Added 3 new glove variations: Sapphire Mage Bracers, Ruby Mage Bracers, Orient Bracers.
- Added 3 new items: Morion, King’s Bust, Peach.
- Added several secondary NPCs to the Old Towers quarter.
- Maybe you should pay a visit to the Rotten Willow Inn?
OTHER
- Increased the elven merchant’s stock.
- Mill containers are now considered private.
- Fixed “Battle Trance” bonus effect not giving Energy.
- Fixed “Push the Falling” granting Weapon Damage instead of Crit Chance.
- Innkeeper, his wife and their maidservant now have fixed names.
- Fixed doors collisions.
- Container sprites are now properly saved.
- Secondary Brynn NPCs no longer trade.
- Fixed wrong shooting collisions in one of the Bastion overworld presets.
- Brynn guards now use correct stats and skill sets (this change won’t affect old saves).
- Fixed the Proselyte Guard not dropping his dagger in the Prologue.
- Fixed the crash caused by attacking birds.
