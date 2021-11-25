 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Time Break Chronicles update for 25 November 2021

Patch version 0.4.3b (Beta Branch)

Share · View all patches · Build 7773999 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This patch addresses some reported bugs, and a couple of items related to feeback.

Changelog for version 0.4.3b

  • Fixed bug where town progress bar could get "stuck" in certain spots at level 17+
  • Fixed bug making "Transform" available to select in Singularity mode, leading to a crash if it was selected
  • Fixed Angel's Holy Warriors quest showing as unlocked without rescuing the required partner hero
  • Fixed visual bug where Pirate's sword sometimes remained visible if he was blocking and the battle ended
  • Changed Pirate's first quest to something less difficult to find and achieve
  • Renamed Raider's third quest, since it was the same name as one of the Medic's quests

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 7773999
Time Break Chronicles Content Depot 1393501
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.