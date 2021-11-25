Patch version 0.4.3b (Beta Branch)

This patch addresses some reported bugs, and a couple of items related to feeback.
Changelog for version 0.4.3b
- Fixed bug where town progress bar could get "stuck" in certain spots at level 17+
- Fixed bug making "Transform" available to select in Singularity mode, leading to a crash if it was selected
- Fixed Angel's Holy Warriors quest showing as unlocked without rescuing the required partner hero
- Fixed visual bug where Pirate's sword sometimes remained visible if he was blocking and the battle ended
- Changed Pirate's first quest to something less difficult to find and achieve
- Renamed Raider's third quest, since it was the same name as one of the Medic's quests
Changed depots in beta branch