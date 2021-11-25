 Skip to content

The Ultimate Game update for 25 November 2021

Update v0.5.0.0 (November 24, 2021)

Update v0.5.0.0 (November 24, 2021)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just Throw Mode

Practice throwing in a new mode!

Bot Improvements

  • Improvements to short throws
  • Move stack with the play
  • Continuation cutting
  • Throwing lane checks

Fixes

  • Being stuck in Mark mode after pausing
  • Client/server disc outcome discrepancies
  • Disc getting stuck immediately on release
  • Client bidding animation/timing issues
  • Slight hiccup when disc is released
  • Issues with clients loading into second game on server
  • Bot receivers hanging around thrower
  • NRE on bot fake in practice mode
  • Hide dev console after connect command
  • DROP message will now show on clients

