Update v0.5.0.0 (November 24, 2021)

Just Throw Mode
Practice throwing in a new mode!
Bot Improvements
- Improvements to short throws
- Move stack with the play
- Continuation cutting
- Throwing lane checks
Fixes
- Being stuck in Mark mode after pausing
- Client/server disc outcome discrepancies
- Disc getting stuck immediately on release
- Client bidding animation/timing issues
- Slight hiccup when disc is released
- Issues with clients loading into second game on server
- Bot receivers hanging around thrower
- NRE on bot fake in practice mode
- Hide dev console after connect command
- DROP message will now show on clients
Changed files in this update