Alpha 211125 / Fuel System

Gameplay changes:
-
added a fuel and refueling system for the car
-
added fuel scale
Map changes:
- gas station markers are plotted on the map
Fixes:
- the doors in the first-aid posts and some houses sometimes blocked the passage
- it was very bright at night
- there were green leaves on the pillars
- in some places on the road, trees have been spawned
- the size of the icon when transferring the chemical heating pad and bandage
- Remington 870 position on the back
- inventory of starting pants
/// after this update, previously saved games may not load or load with errors, it is recommended to start a new game
