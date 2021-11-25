 Skip to content

ZEE.END update for 25 November 2021

Alpha 211125 / Fuel System

Alpha 211125 / Fuel System

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay changes:

  • added a fuel and refueling system for the car



  • added fuel scale

Map changes:

  • gas station markers are plotted on the map

Fixes:

  • the doors in the first-aid posts and some houses sometimes blocked the passage
  • it was very bright at night
  • there were green leaves on the pillars
  • in some places on the road, trees have been spawned
  • the size of the icon when transferring the chemical heating pad and bandage
  • Remington 870 position on the back
  • inventory of starting pants

/// after this update, previously saved games may not load or load with errors, it is recommended to start a new game

