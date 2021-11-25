 Skip to content

Element Quest update for 25 November 2021

Post Early Access Launch - Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

  • Removed realm "Sunrise" temporarily (sorry)
  • Salamander Jump height increased
  • Smaller Block Mobs Nerfed
  • Buffed Splash ability with more damage for the Water class
  • Buffed Mudshot ability with more damage
  • Buffed Rock with more Damage
  • Changed spawn slime orb to spawn less slimes
  • Removed irellevant loot from block boss
  • Fixed some dialog text in the training expedition
  • Added a huge yellow arrow above the expedition NPC
  • & More unnoted misc fixes and adjustments

As for the future

We aim to add content quickly and address your feedback as soon as possible.

We shall address these features first since they are the most requested:

  • More Open World / solo content
  • Expand expeditions
  • More tavern content

Less prioritiesd

  • Guilds / Guild Progression / Tent
  • PVP Plan

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1780332
  • Loading history…
