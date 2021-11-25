Post Early Access Launch - Hotfix

- Removed realm "Sunrise" temporarily (sorry)
- Salamander Jump height increased
- Smaller Block Mobs Nerfed
- Buffed Splash ability with more damage for the Water class
- Buffed Mudshot ability with more damage
- Buffed Rock with more Damage
- Changed spawn slime orb to spawn less slimes
- Removed irellevant loot from block boss
- Fixed some dialog text in the training expedition
- Added a huge yellow arrow above the expedition NPC
- & More unnoted misc fixes and adjustments
As for the future
We aim to add content quickly and address your feedback as soon as possible.
We shall address these features first since they are the most requested:
- More Open World / solo content
- Expand expeditions
- More tavern content
Less prioritiesd
- Guilds / Guild Progression / Tent
- PVP Plan
