 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Don't Starve Together update for 24 November 2021

[Game Hotfix] - 487518

Share · View all patches · Build 7773722 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Characters will now comment when the Eye of Terror and Twins of Terror arrive and fly away.
  • Characters will now say something unique when attempting to give an item to a Terrarium that is missing its tree.
  • Meat Bulb renamed to Lureplant.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where the Eye of Terror and Twins of Terror would not attack the player after being summoned.
  • Fixed a bug where the Eye of Terror and Twins of Terror would spawn in the void.
  • Fixed a crash when equipping the Shield of Terror after throwing the Boomerang.
  • Fixed a crash when the Terrarium attempts to spawn the boss while there are no players in the forest world.
  • Fixed a bug causing the Terrarium to be enabled during the day after loading or performing a rollback.
  • Fixed a bug causing the Eye of Terror and Twins of Terror to be spawned and invincible during the day after loading or performing a rollback.
  • Fixed a bug related to a living Eye of Terror or Twin of Terror being offscreen when day breaks.
  • Suspicious Peepers now drop souls for Wortox, and the Twins of Terror no longer drop souls for Wortox.
  • Fixed a bug preventing the Malbatross from using its swoop attack.
  • Crash fix for missing pre-translated text.
  • Deck Illuminator layering fix.

Changed files in this update

Don't Starve Together - Windows Depot 322331
  • Loading history…
Don't Starve Together - Linux Depot 322332
  • Loading history…
Don't Starve Together - OSX Depot 322333
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.