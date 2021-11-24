[Game Hotfix] - 487518

Changes:
- Characters will now comment when the Eye of Terror and Twins of Terror arrive and fly away.
- Characters will now say something unique when attempting to give an item to a Terrarium that is missing its tree.
- Meat Bulb renamed to Lureplant.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where the Eye of Terror and Twins of Terror would not attack the player after being summoned.
- Fixed a bug where the Eye of Terror and Twins of Terror would spawn in the void.
- Fixed a crash when equipping the Shield of Terror after throwing the Boomerang.
- Fixed a crash when the Terrarium attempts to spawn the boss while there are no players in the forest world.
- Fixed a bug causing the Terrarium to be enabled during the day after loading or performing a rollback.
- Fixed a bug causing the Eye of Terror and Twins of Terror to be spawned and invincible during the day after loading or performing a rollback.
- Fixed a bug related to a living Eye of Terror or Twin of Terror being offscreen when day breaks.
- Suspicious Peepers now drop souls for Wortox, and the Twins of Terror no longer drop souls for Wortox.
- Fixed a bug preventing the Malbatross from using its swoop attack.
- Crash fix for missing pre-translated text.
- Deck Illuminator layering fix.
