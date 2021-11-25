 Skip to content

Fright Night Sex Fest update for 25 November 2021

Improve models and shaders

Share · View all patches · Build 7773688 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've updated all the models to have better topology and new skin shader that works with that. It's mostly noticeable in VR.

Changed files in this update

Fright Night Sex Fest Content Depot 1439841
