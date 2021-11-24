Update of Garda 1.01 and 1.02

Hi guys, today is 2 little updates for patching and adding a little bit of new content:
-
3 new pretty weird enemies
-
New gui update (added 2 new buttons to quickly access the construct menu or the Upgrade menu)
-
Fixed some stuff like wrong text formating and totem money system
-
Added a button in the menu for the official Discord server of Garda
-
Added more visual effect when taking damage
-
Patched some enemies that were to buffed
For now, we are working on a new tutorial than the panels at the start, but for now if you are stuck you can join the Discord: https://discord.gg/7pv9SfeB
Changed files in this update