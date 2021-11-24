 Skip to content

Garda update for 24 November 2021

Update of Garda 1.01 and 1.02

Hi guys, today is 2 little updates for patching and adding a little bit of new content:

  • 3 new pretty weird enemies

  • New gui update (added 2 new buttons to quickly access the construct menu or the Upgrade menu)

  • Fixed some stuff like wrong text formating and totem money system

  • Added a button in the menu for the official Discord server of Garda

  • Added more visual effect when taking damage

  • Patched some enemies that were to buffed

For now, we are working on a new tutorial than the panels at the start, but for now if you are stuck you can join the Discord: https://discord.gg/7pv9SfeB

