SimplePlanes VR update v1.12.111

Features
- AI planes can now be spawned in VR!
- Orbit/Chase cameras can now be rotated/zoomed by holding either hand's trigger button and moving your hands.
Tweaks
- Tweaked the VR hands to hide themselves when no position/rotation changes occur for at least 5 seconds.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug which broke landing/final approach AI planes.
- Fixed some null-refs in non-VR builds related to the new input system overhaul.
- Disabling mouse/keyboard when the game is not in focus
- Fixed a bug with VR grip inputs not working correctly when the game is not in focus
