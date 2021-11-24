 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

SimplePlanes VR Playtest update for 24 November 2021

SimplePlanes VR update v1.12.111

Share · View all patches · Build 7773508 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Features
  • AI planes can now be spawned in VR!
  • Orbit/Chase cameras can now be rotated/zoomed by holding either hand's trigger button and moving your hands.
Tweaks
  • Tweaked the VR hands to hide themselves when no position/rotation changes occur for at least 5 seconds.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a bug which broke landing/final approach AI planes.
  • Fixed some null-refs in non-VR builds related to the new input system overhaul.
  • Disabling mouse/keyboard when the game is not in focus
  • Fixed a bug with VR grip inputs not working correctly when the game is not in focus

Changed files in this update

SimplePlanes VR Playtest Windows Depot Depot 1796682
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.