 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Desktop+ update for 24 November 2021

Desktop+ v.2.6.1

Share · View all patches · Build 7773204 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a maintenance update fixing issues with migrating configuration files and profiles from older versions.

New:

  • Added additional tooltip about the overlay positioning restrictions, visible when only the dashboard overlay exists

Fixed:

  • Fixed overlay profiles saved with versions older than v.2.5.5 not loading the overlay origin correctly
  • Fixed configuration files from versions older than v.2.5.2 automatically enabling the UI dimming setting in certain circumstances

Changed files in this update

Desktop+ Content Depot 1494461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.