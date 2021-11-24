Update 1.07

Hi!
I've been actively developing a new game all these months, and it set off on its journey on November 17. It's nice that while I was doing other stuff, people from all over the world didn't forget about hexurb. The game didn't drown in the tens of thousands of other games.
Having finished with the development of the second game and fixed all the hot issues, it's finally time to pay attention to hexurb. It's not a content update, but it changes the main menu and game settings, adds new options, and fixes a number of silly bugs.
List of changes:
- Main menu update.
- Update the settings menu.
- Information box update.
- New system of saving and loading graphical settings.
- Added ability to disable fog.
- Added ability to disable cloud shadows.
- Added ability to instantly build block.
- Changed game modes.
- Changed the conditions for obtaining achievements.
- Added ability to center the camera in the game world on the X key.
- Fixed several bugs that caused a block not to be created.
- Fixed in-game camera control while in the menu.
- Slight rebalancing of obtained blocks.
- Disabled movement when the cursor is near the borders of the game window.
- Changed the saturation of cloud shadows.
- Performed a small optimization of the game resources.
Changed files in this update