Ruined King: A League of Legends Story™ update for 24 November 2021

Nominate Ruined King for the Steam Awards

We'd like to invite you to nominate Ruined King for the Game of the Year in this year's Steam Awards!

Thank you so much for the overwhelming support you have shown Ruined King!

