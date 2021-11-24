 Skip to content

PowerBots Retro update for 24 November 2021

0.02.01 - Controller support in progress!

Build 7772879

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Controller and keyboard icons have been added in place of ugly bracket text. Steam Input default config should be added for Xbox and Switch Pro controllers as well. Additional HUD display options have been added, Menu improvements we made that make more sense, options menu and ability to save default settings were added. Also putting in another networking patch attempt to see if the lag issue is resolved, may need further testing.

P.S. I'm sorry brackets, you're beautiful in you're own way. <3

