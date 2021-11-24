- Fixed gk dive catches bugging set piece placement
- Fixed throw ins rarely desyncing the ball
- Fixed some issues with keybinds
- Fixed lag spikes when a player joins/leaves a session
- Fixed bug at the end of the gking tutorial
- Fixed tutorial kick wall not triggering for high FPS limit players
- Added up/down movements to spectator free cam with space/ctrl(default) and mouse scroll wheel to * change speed
- Fixed gks being able to leave the box with the ball when caught very close to the edge of the box
- Fixed scorecard sometimes saying blue scored with red text when red scored
- Fixed overtime goals saying "Draw"
- Changed nametag font to support all languages
- Fixed an issue with 6v6 matchmaking not working
- Added a cooldown to refreshing servers
Pro Soccer Online update for 24 November 2021
Beta 1.0.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update