 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Pro Soccer Online update for 24 November 2021

Beta 1.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 7772870 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed gk dive catches bugging set piece placement
  • Fixed throw ins rarely desyncing the ball
  • Fixed some issues with keybinds
  • Fixed lag spikes when a player joins/leaves a session
  • Fixed bug at the end of the gking tutorial
  • Fixed tutorial kick wall not triggering for high FPS limit players
  • Added up/down movements to spectator free cam with space/ctrl(default) and mouse scroll wheel to * change speed
  • Fixed gks being able to leave the box with the ball when caught very close to the edge of the box
  • Fixed scorecard sometimes saying blue scored with red text when red scored
  • Fixed overtime goals saying "Draw"
  • Changed nametag font to support all languages
  • Fixed an issue with 6v6 matchmaking not working
  • Added a cooldown to refreshing servers

Changed files in this update

Pro Soccer Online Content Depot 1583321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.