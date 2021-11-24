 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

X-POINT update for 24 November 2021

Meet the update 24112021

Share · View all patches · Build 7772635 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

So ! another update for you!

Composition:

Fixed:

  • Installing ORION over the network now does not block the list of targets
  • Reverse thrust in aircraft at altitude is no longer included
  • The physics of the flight of bombs is now correct and takes into account the air brake
  • When it is on the transport sites, the technique no longer reacts to flooding
  • Aviation does not react to flooding by waves when in the lanes
  • All aircraft no longer allow spontaneous takeoffs even if they are not on the runway
  • Switching water / underwater again adjusted to reflect the changing weather

New:

  • New unit- New commander General Romanov
  • New unit- New transport helicopter "Colossus" (Replica Mi-6)
  • New strategic bomber "Sovereign" (Replica Tu-95A)
  • New logic - transport ships
  • New unit -Transport and landing ship "Baikal"
  • New unit - Legion of the Dark "Mimic"
  • New unit - BTR "Cabal" (Replica KamAZ-43269 6x6)
  • New underwater shader
  • New location "Test site"

Video review (RUS)

Changed files in this update

X-POINT Content Depot 1018721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.