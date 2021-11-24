Playtest 1.6

Hey Beekeepers!
Thanks for everyone who's been helping test the Multiplayer functionality so far!
This update is just some more fixes + some console stuff, but also I added some little emojis so you can just scream hearts at your friend - now you can enjoy abstract communication with symbols instead of weird walking movements, don't say I never give you nuffin <3
Changes
- You can now show a little emote by your head using the buttons in the top-right in Multiplayer :D (have yet to decide gamepad controls for them so hidden for now on gamepad)
- You can now use the virtual keyboard on consoles for Multiplayer name/host code input (maybe?)
- You should now be able to change your joining name without resetting progress in Multiplayer
- Painting tiles will now show the little paint splash PFX on other players in Multiplayer (super important I know)
- You can now hold "R" (or L2+R2 together on gamepads) for 5s to respawn back to your spawn point (either the pier or the last bed you slept on), as the deep water auto-teleportation has been removed
- Added the writing cursor back to signs
- Capped name input at 20 chars
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue in Multiplayer on Linux where sending multiple packets in the same frame would crash the game socket
- Fixed map not updating in Multiplayer when a friend places tiles
- Fixed tiles painting by clients in Multiplayer not saving on the host world when reloaded
- Fixed reset player/progress button causing an error when then joining a game immediately after
- Fixed being able to open the in-game menu / press save from the homescreen
- Fixed seeing the "error" cursor on the homescreen if you had something equipped in-game
- Fixed the in-game settings menu opening when selecting a device from the in-game control menu
- Fixed the mouse left/right click being usable when using a gamepad
- Fixed trees planted by another player not showing onscreen when they "grow" on your screen until you move
- Fixed queens being taken out from beeboxes/beebanks by shift-clicking turning into normal bees
- Fixed sign writing being funky and also doing double backspacing when typing
- Fixed not being able to set/see player name on gamepad on world creates
- Fixed breeding arrow showing in wrong place or missing on beehives/apiaries
- Fixed not being able to use a paintbrush / scraper with gamepads
- Fixed one variant of Honeyrose having it's outline 1px off
- Fixed an issue where the Merchant wouldn't be visible onscreen until you move if they happen to spawn on screen
- Fixed signs starting with "Hello world!" (this has literally been in for a year lol)
- Fixed beeboxes sometimes showing the wrong total in the tooltip
- Tried to improve the wall "updating" so that the updates to surrounding walls by clients in Multiplayer
- Tried capping slot counts when changed to prevent really crazy numbers being got when clicking the same slots at the same time as your friends in Multiplayer
Changed files in this update