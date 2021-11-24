UPDATE #6 - MIMIC MONSTERS

This new WOM update brings 4 new MiniMonsters (1 Bronze, 1 Silver, 2 Gold).
The game will be this week with a 40% discount for the Fall sales, so it's a good opportunity to try these new MiniMonsters in combat.
Changelog (v1.25):
ADD
- New MiniMonster: Flesh Mimic
- New MiniMonster: Large Mimic
- New MiniMonster: Chaos
- New MiniMonster: Litch Witch
- New Skill: Mimic
CHANGES
- The image for Plantrap has been changed.
BUGFIXES:
- Fixed a rare problem that could show the wrong MiniMonster skill in the capture screen.
Changed files in this update