 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

World of MiniMonsters update for 24 November 2021

UPDATE #6 - MIMIC MONSTERS

Share · View all patches · Build 7772559 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This new WOM update brings 4 new MiniMonsters (1 Bronze, 1 Silver, 2 Gold).

The game will be this week with a 40% discount for the Fall sales, so it's a good opportunity to try these new MiniMonsters in combat.

Changelog (v1.25):

ADD

  • New MiniMonster: Flesh Mimic
  • New MiniMonster: Large Mimic
  • New MiniMonster: Chaos
  • New MiniMonster: Litch Witch
  • New Skill: Mimic

CHANGES

  • The image for Plantrap has been changed.

BUGFIXES:

  • Fixed a rare problem that could show the wrong MiniMonster skill in the capture screen.

Changed files in this update

World of MiniMonsters Content Depot 1730381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.