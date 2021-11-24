Secret Neighbor is 75% off during the Steam Autumn Sale!

Hey Neighbors!
Looking for something to play before slipping off into that post-turkey food coma tomorrow?🍗
You can snag Secret Neighbor for 75% off during the Steam Autumn Sale, now through Dec 1st!
And we hope you saved room for 2nds! 🥧
Because Hello Neighbor is 67% off until Dec 1st as well!
And if you're looking for even more games to top off your Steam library with, then check out the tinyBuild Autumn Steam Sale Page!
🎮 New releases
💕 Big discounts
👀 Upcoming titles
➕ MORE!
We also want to take this opportunity to say “THANK YOU!” to everyone that has supported us in various ways in the past year. We hope your holidays are safe, warm, and full of good food & plenty of games!
Cheers!
tinyFox, tinyBuild, Hologryph & Eerie Guest
Follow us on social media:
_
_
https://store.steampowered.com/app/859570/Secret_Neighbor_Hello_Neighbor_Multiplayer/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/521890/Hello_Neighbor/
Changed depots in nightly branch