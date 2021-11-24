 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Secret Neighbor update for 24 November 2021

Secret Neighbor is 75% off during the Steam Autumn Sale!

Share · View all patches · Build 7772518 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Neighbors!

Looking for something to play before slipping off into that post-turkey food coma tomorrow?🍗

You can snag Secret Neighbor for 75% off during the Steam Autumn Sale, now through Dec 1st!

And we hope you saved room for 2nds! 🥧

Because Hello Neighbor is 67% off until Dec 1st as well!

And if you're looking for even more games to top off your Steam library with, then check out the tinyBuild Autumn Steam Sale Page!

🎮 New releases

💕 Big discounts

👀 Upcoming titles

➕ MORE!

We also want to take this opportunity to say “THANK YOU!” to everyone that has supported us in various ways in the past year. We hope your holidays are safe, warm, and full of good food & plenty of games!

Cheers!

tinyFox, tinyBuild, Hologryph & Eerie Guest

Follow us on social media:

_

_

https://store.steampowered.com/app/859570/Secret_Neighbor_Hello_Neighbor_Multiplayer/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/521890/Hello_Neighbor/

Changed depots in nightly branch

View more data in app history for build 7772518
Secret Neighbor Content Depot 859571
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.