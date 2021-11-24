Update Notes 24 November 2021

- Added "Quick View" to the top menu, allowing you to quickly see rosters, tag teams, stables, workers and active promises for each promotion from nearly every screen in the game, without losing your position within the game
- Fixed bug where full path of an image could be saved
- Fixed bug where Start Show button would be disabled after selecting a venue
- Fixed bug where europe popularity would filter african popularity
- Fixed bug where Next Day process could get stuck if there was more promotions than workers
- Added venues to region importer
- Fixed bug where current champion would register as a new champion incorrectly
- Added Venue, Country & Region Importer in the editor, to copy location data from another game world
- Fixed a bug within the game converter for some title histories
