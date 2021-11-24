0.8.7.9: Maintenance Patch

This is just a small maintenance patch. It however might fix the issue with the game not always closing properly when launched from Steam on some system.
As usual, no save or mod compatibility issue to be expected.
Full Changelog
- UI: In population menu, skills are now sorted alphabetically
- UI: Added option to pause game when research is completed (settings/gameplay)
- UI: Zone/building/razing plans are now drawn over the rest of the game, making it clear what you're about to do
- Fixed: People whose inventory is full of dirty water in a base with no dirty water storage wouldn't know how to get rid of it to get food.
- Fixed: Changing an item in the top item resource panel wouldn't update the associated tooltip
- Fixed: console window not being properly freed on exit (this might be the reason for the game not exiting properly on some systems)
Changed files in this update