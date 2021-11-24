This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Behold Martyrs,

Autumn update is here!

Your begging was heard all over the hell for weeks, so your Mercifull Queen decided to add the Training Arena to her lair. Who knows what new foe will come to take over Hell this time. She has to be prepared...

Training Arena

Brand new and shiny addition to the lair is here and waiting for you. To fight in the Arena:

you can start to use it from the very beggining;

statues unlock as you progess through the game;

choose the number of enemies from statues (5 types of enemies max) and enter the Arena;

you can play as many times as you want;

there are no rewards (souls, customization pieces, etc.);

levers with red light can be used any time to kill all enemies in the Arena if you can't kill them all by yourself;

The Legendary Warrior - Ranking Arena

Oh yeah, it's on! Your frinds have the game? Want to make fun of each other? Now you can actually prove who needs less time to finish ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)

Added new:

sanguine lightning preset (the one from the Prologue) added to the game;

new horns (unlocked after beating Derelict City);

3 autumn themed bodypaints;

Bugfixes and general changes:

now mouse cursor should hide when you use a gamepad;

male versions of medkits now have proper hit reactions;

removed empty slots in armor store and character customization;

fixed fork dialogue playing every time you open weapon shop;

fixed reset progress locking gamepad position;

fixed new showing despite not having anything added;

fixed crash caused by ragdolling NPCs;

fixed crash caused by dissolving dead NPCs;

fixed crash caused by missing attack action;

now you shouldn't see double wings in cutscenes;

fixed small fires casting wrong lightning;

skeleton archers are now even more visible;

fixed issue in TLWA where minichort might get stuck on the cliff;

stuck spots on MoM statue arena;

stuck spots on KW for Cherubins;

you cannot see the floor anymore wearing humanskin armor and looking through cleavage;

exiting selfie mode with ESC shouldn't display weird-weapon-in-hand pose;

fixed the bug where AI refused to attack the first statue on FL;

and many, many more.

So there you have it. But there is more good news:

SUCCUBUS AND OTHER MADMIND GAMES ARE ON SALE NOW! LET YOUR FRIENDS KNOW!

Have fun!

Madmind Studio