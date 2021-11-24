CUCKOLD SIMULATOR 0.5.0 Update

CUCKOLD SIMULATOR's long awaited 0.5.0 update is finally here. Just in time for Thanksgiving. Play it with your family. Feeling lazy so I didn't document every change. Here's all that I remember:
New Content
- Up-and-coming rapper Yung Roscoe is in to town to promote his hot new single, "We".
- Anime Girl quest has been added. Chinatown drug dealer is now enabled as part of this quest.
- First part of Wayne's quest can now be completed.
- Crafting system added, unlocked via Wayne's quest.
- The Chinatown XXX store is now open for business.
- Two new stores have been added to Chinatown - Pharmacy and Hardware.
- GameStart has moved into a fresh new building. Cuck Souls leaderboard has been added.
- Various new items added. Neurotox Energy now also has an on-use effect.
- Office has been renovated courtesy of ghidra#4112.
- Alexa has been added to the living room.
- Two new Funky Pops added... Has anyone collected them all yet?
- 5 new achievements added: Simpin' Ain't Easy, Walk A Mile, Genocide v2, Sneed, High Voltage
New Cashgrab DLC
- CUCKOLD SIMULATOR: Coomer's Delight will be released soon. Stay posted.
Performance
- Post Processing is disabled by default now. Don't enable it. Seriously.
- Performance improvements across the board for lower-end hardware.
Bug Fixes/Miscellaneous
- Cosmetic items now properly appear in selfie mode.
- Lighting issues with the Police Station have been fixed.
- Changing video settings from title screen should no longer cause a crash.
- Glow effects no longer go through walls.
- Many more that I can't remember.
Known Issues
- COVID Mask owners will need to go to the mailbox to retrieve a new mask. Please don't forget, there are some deadly new variants spreading.
- White screen on startup issue - check Steam Discussions or Discord for a fix to this in the meantime.
