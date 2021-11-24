 Skip to content

CUCKOLD SIMULATOR: Life as a Beta Male Cuck update for 24 November 2021

CUCKOLD SIMULATOR 0.5.0 Update

CUCKOLD SIMULATOR's long awaited 0.5.0 update is finally here. Just in time for Thanksgiving. Play it with your family. Feeling lazy so I didn't document every change. Here's all that I remember:

New Content

  • Up-and-coming rapper Yung Roscoe is in to town to promote his hot new single, "We".
  • Anime Girl quest has been added. Chinatown drug dealer is now enabled as part of this quest.
  • First part of Wayne's quest can now be completed.
  • Crafting system added, unlocked via Wayne's quest.
  • The Chinatown XXX store is now open for business.
  • Two new stores have been added to Chinatown - Pharmacy and Hardware.
  • GameStart has moved into a fresh new building. Cuck Souls leaderboard has been added.
  • Various new items added. Neurotox Energy now also has an on-use effect.
  • Office has been renovated courtesy of ghidra#4112.
  • Alexa has been added to the living room.
  • Two new Funky Pops added... Has anyone collected them all yet?
  • 5 new achievements added: Simpin' Ain't Easy, Walk A Mile, Genocide v2, Sneed, High Voltage

New Cashgrab DLC

  • CUCKOLD SIMULATOR: Coomer's Delight will be released soon. Stay posted.

Performance

  • Post Processing is disabled by default now. Don't enable it. Seriously.
  • Performance improvements across the board for lower-end hardware.

Bug Fixes/Miscellaneous

  • Cosmetic items now properly appear in selfie mode.
  • Lighting issues with the Police Station have been fixed.
  • Changing video settings from title screen should no longer cause a crash.
  • Glow effects no longer go through walls.
  • Many more that I can't remember.

Known Issues

  • COVID Mask owners will need to go to the mailbox to retrieve a new mask. Please don't forget, there are some deadly new variants spreading.
  • White screen on startup issue - check Steam Discussions or Discord for a fix to this in the meantime.

