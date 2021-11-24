 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Winning Love by Daylight [Ep 1+2] update for 24 November 2021

November content release!

Share · View all patches · Build 7772363 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've just put up the November content release!

Episode Two new update changelog:

-Fixed rain, now actually gently trickles down

-Whole new main menu, with pretty buttons and sounds.

-fixed some images for consistency

-Introducing new characters: Principal Damlers, Marshall, and Zolais, and Jamie which marks the beginning of some rivals content.

-Big Prom King / Queen reveal

-Secret Button ???

-added splash screen that displays the cutlassboardgames logo at start up

-Continuation of the story, and the beginning of the next days content

-Keith can now see without glasses

-New Kiana and Willow scenes earlier in the game,

Changed files in this update

Winning Love by Daylight [Ep 1+2] Content Depot 1799181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.