We've just put up the November content release!
Episode Two new update changelog:
-Fixed rain, now actually gently trickles down
-Whole new main menu, with pretty buttons and sounds.
-fixed some images for consistency
-Introducing new characters: Principal Damlers, Marshall, and Zolais, and Jamie which marks the beginning of some rivals content.
-Big Prom King / Queen reveal
-Secret Button ???
-added splash screen that displays the cutlassboardgames logo at start up
-Continuation of the story, and the beginning of the next days content
-Keith can now see without glasses
-New Kiana and Willow scenes earlier in the game,
Changed files in this update