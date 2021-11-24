 Skip to content

TIMESCAPE: Altitude update for 24 November 2021

Small update for sound - keep the suggestion coming. :)

Share · View all patches · Build 7772353 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improved sound cues for radio puzzle.

Faster hints given on easy.

Larger detection area on easy, for glint hints.

Easier grip on Toolbox.

Please join me on Discord and help make this even better:

https://discord.gg/mHpwn9Rnun

Changed files in this update

TIMESCAPE: Altitude Content Depot 1742821
  • Loading history…
