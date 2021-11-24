Small update for sound - keep the suggestion coming. :)

Improved sound cues for radio puzzle.
Faster hints given on easy.
Larger detection area on easy, for glint hints.
Easier grip on Toolbox.
Please join me on Discord and help make this even better:
https://discord.gg/mHpwn9Rnun
Changed files in this update