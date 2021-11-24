Fall Update

The Autumn sale is here, and with it, more discounts and more game updates!
Additions
- Added a new UI which includes a summary of yesterday’s events, as well as logs for background changes from monster work or weather. Background events like crops being harvested or dying are now logged, including why, for the previous 7 days. The new UI is accessed with a new icon on the top bar, and also opened at the start of the day after sleeping in your bed.
- Added the Plankton Pen Building, which is built on docking spaces and allows monsters to generate ingredients from different plankton types.
- Added two new universal monster traits related to working at the Plankton Pen
Changes
- Out of season seeds can no longer be planted
- Items refined at the Mill now go directly into the player’s inventory
- Many buildings, such as Plankton Pen or Mill, are now locked by story progression
- Improved building UI tooltips to better match construction with spaces on the farm map, and to improve descriptions of their function
- Updated summer event items and dialogs with new names so more clear that they are supposed to be grown during the week of the event
Fixes
- Fixed dialog with trapped miners on Savannah 3 repeating
- Fixed weather balloon not being able to predict Hallow Haunt weather
