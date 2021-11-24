30% Off + Third Way DLC Update!

Hi guys!
We've updated the Third Way DLC for you!
Update contains:
- 3 new death scenes (Vagina Dentata Boss, Spider Lady and Strippers)
- Additional outfits for Lara, Rick and Penesis
- The Spider Ladies now have a new feature on hard difficulty
- New achievement for the Main Game - Age Check
Also it's 30% OFF for the Main Game!
