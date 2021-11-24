 Skip to content

LEWDAPOCALYPSE update for 24 November 2021

30% Off + Third Way DLC Update!

Hi guys!

We've updated the Third Way DLC for you!

Update contains:

  • 3 new death scenes (Vagina Dentata Boss, Spider Lady and Strippers)
  • Additional outfits for Lara, Rick and Penesis
  • The Spider Ladies now have a new feature on hard difficulty
  • New achievement for the Main Game - Age Check

Also it's 30% OFF for the Main Game!

Love ya!

