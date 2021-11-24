You wanted to fight among your units? I made it possible, but you should stay out of heavy fights
since if your HP goes down to 0, you lose half your gold and you can´t fight and give orders until
your health regenerates a bit.
Further Changes:
- Added controls menu
- Added fighting character state
- Added fighting animations
New Units:
-
Orks:
- Ork with "Halberd", Building: Campfire
New Skins:
- Added 5 new Orc skins
Fixes:
- Changed Zombie animations
- Added Zombie state animations
