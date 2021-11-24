 Skip to content

Ethernal War update for 24 November 2021

Fighting

Build 7771971

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You wanted to fight among your units? I made it possible, but you should stay out of heavy fights

since if your HP goes down to 0, you lose half your gold and you can´t fight and give orders until

your health regenerates a bit.

Further Changes:

  • Added controls menu
  • Added fighting character state
  • Added fighting animations

New Units:

  • Orks:

    • Ork with "Halberd", Building: Campfire

New Skins:

  • Added 5 new Orc skins

Fixes:

  • Changed Zombie animations
  • Added Zombie state animations

