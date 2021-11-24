VOTE FOR SEVERED STEEL'S SOUNDTRACK IN THE STEAM AWARDS!

This year's Steam Awards have started taking nominations and we would love you to vote for Severed Steel in the 'Best Soundtrack' category.
Obviously we are biased as hell, but if - like us - you think the game's music, which is composed by Floating Door, is an incredible standalone soundtrack as well as being _the _perfect accompaniment to the action, please do show your appreciation by clicking in the little box above.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1754220/Severed_Steel_Soundtrack/
Changed depots in internal branch