Severed Steel update for 24 November 2021

VOTE FOR SEVERED STEEL'S SOUNDTRACK IN THE STEAM AWARDS!

24 November 2021

This year's Steam Awards have started taking nominations and we would love you to vote for Severed Steel in the 'Best Soundtrack' category.

Obviously we are biased as hell, but if - like us - you think the game's music, which is composed by Floating Door, is an incredible standalone soundtrack as well as being _the _perfect accompaniment to the action, please do show your appreciation by clicking in the little box above.

Matt | Digerati

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1754220/Severed_Steel_Soundtrack/

